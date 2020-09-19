Nintendo has more TV projects and movies in production

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has already confirmed that they are working on an animated movie based on Super Mario that's launching 2022. And while we still haven't seen any sign of life from this, it turns out this isn't the only movie project it has. During a recent corporate management meeting, Nintendo confirmed that they have "already embarked on multiple other visual content projects."

And they clarify that this "visual content" could be both movies and TV as well as comic books. Considering how good movies based on video games have been lately, we really don't mind this if Nintendo can keep the quality up. And a Zelda TV-series actually sounds really, really good... in theory at least.

Thanks VGC