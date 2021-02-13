LIVE

news

Nintendo has launched a new 'Switch Concierge Service'

Six different types of services are available for free to new console users.

Nintendo has just rolled out a brand new service to enable users to become more familiar with the Switch platform and its various features. This new Switch Concierge Service offers users free 30-minute consultations on a variety of different topics via a video call. There are six different services offered and these are: Nintendo Switch 101, Games (What to Play Next), Nintendo Account, Games (Getting Started), Security and Privacy, Customization.

The service is, however, only available at present for those living in the United States, but it's still great to see Nintendo trying out exciting new ideas when it comes to customer service.

To be eligible for the service, you need to live in the United States and be over 18 years of age. Participation is also said to be limited to just one session per person, and it's only available to those who have recently purchased a Nintendo Switch console.

What do you think about this new service provided by Nintendo?

