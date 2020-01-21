Nintendo has four covers for Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

If you've bought a physical copy of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and weren't thrilled about the cover art, then we've got good news for you. To celebrate the launch of the Switch version, Nintendo is letting players download four alternate box art covers on My Nintendo.

The new covers themselves have fewer characters on them than the default one, making for a tidier presentation, and you'll of course need a printer and 50 Platinum Points to get access to them.

On top of that, you'll want to pick up some letter-sized gloss text type paper if you plan to go ahead with that, to make it look neat.

The reward is currently only available for US account owners as we were told that it isn't available in our registered country/region. Apparently, Eurogamer confirmed that eligible accounts are prompted to redeem points regardless.

The reward will vanish on July 1, however, and you can only download it once, so be aware there's a time limit

Will you be trying to get your hands on these alternate covers in time?

