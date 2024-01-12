Nintendo has dominated Japanese game sales for 19 years

HQ

Famitsu has now released the total sales charts for 2024 in Japan, and it turns out that Nintendo is still dominating the country in an almost crushing way, as ten out of the ten best-selling titles of the year was for Switch.

But it actually gets even more impressive. The last time a majority of the yearly top-ten best selling games wasn't for Nintendo's formats was 2004, when PlayStation 2 managed to snag eight slots on the charts. This means a majority of the best selling games in Japan have been for Nintendo formats for 19 years. And with Switch going strong and Switch 2 presumably launching this year - we don't expect anything different for 2024 either.

The hardware is almost as impressive as well, as Nintendo has sold the most units during all 19 years, with only one exception being for the PSP.

Beyond impressive, of course. Japan really is Nintendo-land.

Thanks, VGC.