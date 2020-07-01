Nintendo has apologised for the Joy-Con drift

You're watching Advertisements

The most infamous problem that people have had with the Nintendo Switch has been so-called Joy-Con drift. If you're lucky enough to have not encountered this issue before, it means that the analog stick doesn't properly reset after use and it still registers movement even when there's none. When you're playing a game that demands precision and accuracy, this can be a real issue.

Things got so bad that there was even a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo because of the problem. The simple solution is, of course, to get a new Joy-Con, but even that became more difficult after the release of Switch Lite. Later the lawsuit was updated to include Switch Lite as well.

As reported by Kotaku, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has made an official apology about Joy-Con drift. Further details were not given due to the fact that the lawsuit is still going on.

"Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers. We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions."

Have you encountered Joy-Con drift while playing your Switch? Tell us in the comments.