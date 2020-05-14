Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Origami King

There are few companies that can surprise and keep secrets like Nintendo, and now the Big N has only gone and done it again. Out of the blue, the platform holder has now announced Paper Mario: The Origami King, and it gets better - it launches on July 17.

In this adventure, we will fight against the evil Origami King (AKA King Olly) after he transported Princess Peach's castle to a distant mountain, which as of the time of writing is pretty much all we know, but it's not likely going to be much more complicated than that, it is Mario after all!

There are a couple of notable new features, though, including a "new ability called 1000-Fold Arms allows players to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises."

The Origami King will also introduce a new ring-based puzzle-battle system, "a detail-rich world to explore, off-the-wall mini-game events and countless mysteries waiting to be solved."

If you want to see it in action, we have a trailer that you can check out below. As you will see, the visual style is preserved and looks better than ever, and it seems like we'll meet exciting enemies and get great (and paper-thin) environmental designs.

The summer of 2020 just got a whole lot better!