Nintendo has a plan to stop scalpers swiping its future hardware

While the Switch may be having a stellar year so far, we know that a new day will dawn for Nintendo, and at some point in the near future we'll likely be saying goodbye to our dear hybrid console.

As we've seen with a lot of new hardware at launch, scalpers buying up stock can be a serious problem which makes it harder for the average customer to get a new console. However, according to a new shareholder Q&A (via VGC), Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa believes there is a way to counteract scalpers.

Furukawa's idea is simple. He wishes to "produce and ship in numbers that can meet customer demand." This means that with the Switch successor and other new hardware that Nintendo will produce enough units before launch so that there's plenty to go around.

This means hardware will be so plentiful scalpers won't have a chance to take advantage of a shortage. Sounds a bit idealistic, but Furukawa says there are other ideas that could come into play as well.