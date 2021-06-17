Nintendo had the highest viewer peak at E3 2021

Whilst it can be subjective to say who had the better E3 conference, one thing that can't be disputed is viewership figures.

Stream Hatchet recently shared on Twitter the peak viewing figures for conferences at E3 (these figures include Twitch and YouTube viewers) and it was Nintendo that came out on top with a high of 3.1 million. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft & Bethesda's conference followed in second place with a 2.3 million peak and Ubisoft was in third with an all-time high of 1.4 million.

Nintendo's E3 showcase was certainly one to remember as we received a release window for Breath of the Wild 2 and several exciting new game announcements. Amongst the most exciting of these new game reveals was Metroid Dread, the first new 2D entry into the series in 19 years, and Mario Party Superstars, a collection of some of the N64 game's best mini-games and boards.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.