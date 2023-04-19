Nintendo hacker is being released from prison early, but there's a still a huge debt to pay

HQ

The whole situation revolving around Nintendo and the fittingly named hacker, Gary Bowser, was one of the biggest stories of 2020. Bowser was part of a hacking group that made tens of millions of dollars by selling emulation devices that could access pirated Nintendo titles, and following legal proceedings, the hacker was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his actions, alongside agreeing to pay $10 million in damages.

But, Bowser is getting out of prison early on the grounds of good behaviour and while this does mean he is no longer behind bars, speaking with YouTuber NickMoses05, the hacker has stated that the reparations he is expected to pay will see him committing 25-30% of his income for the rest of his life to the Japanese game company.

Considering that Bowser states he has only managed to pay back $175 so far, he still is required to pay $9,999,825 to Nintendo in the future.

