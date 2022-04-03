Nintendo gives a detailed rundown of Nintendo Switch Sports

HQ

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for Nintendo Switch Sports, a video that delves into the finer details of the game. We're told about how each of the sports will play, and also some of the unique features and mechanics that are in place to spice the gameplay up a tad - be it dual swords in Chambara, or trick shots in Bowling.

Otherwise, the overview trailer also gives a look into the online features for Nintendo Switch Sports. It's noted that there will be online leagues, with players able to advance from E league to A league, by simply performing and winning games against online opponents. What will you get for moving up the ranks you ask? Well there's mention of rewards that can be earned, with which you can further customise your character.

On the topic of character customisation, players can use the new avatar system (which sort of looks like a 2.0 version of Miis), or Miis themselves. We get a brief look into the customisation suite as well, and it shows that we can mess with hair styles, faces, outfits, and colour schemes.

Be sure to check out the overview trailer below to see all of this in further detail.