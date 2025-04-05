Nintendo: GameChat is our "killer app" for the Switch 2

HQ

During Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct two days ago, a lot of time was spent demonstrating GameChat.

It's clearly expected to become a central part of the console experience, and internally, Nintendo seems to believe in it strongly — even calling it their potential "killer app" for the Switch 2. This was further emphasized during a Q&A with two Nintendo developers, Sumikazu Ono and Eiji Tokunaga, who said:

"When we were developing GameChat, we had in mind that it would be a defining feature of Switch 2."

Tokunaga and Ono recalled how excited they were when they saw Nintendo executives socializing with each other through GameChat.

"During development, we had the opportunity for Nintendo executives to experience GameChat. Seeing them try out the feature for the first time and be able to video chat and share game screens smoothly gave us a certain confidence that this works."

Internally, Nintendo spent a lot of time exploring GameChat and its potential.

"But we felt we needed to dig deeper and fully explore the potential of game screen sharing by playing before we could feel confident of it truly becoming a defining feature of Switch 2. So, we spent about two hours every day playing various games while sharing screens via GameChat, and continued researching the kinds of situations in which it would be fun to use this feature."

The developers especially remember one moment involving the game Baba Is You that made them realize the potential of screen sharing.

"One day, one of our team members was playing a puzzle game called Baba Is You, and the rest of us were curious to know what kind of game it was. The person who was playing the game shared their screen, and we were all like, 'Wow, we didn't know such an interesting puzzle game existed.'"

On paper, GameChat doesn't sound revolutionary — we've had party chat, screen sharing, and video calls on other platforms for years, but never the less a welcome addition to the Switch 2.

What are your thoughts on GameChat?