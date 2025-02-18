Nintendo Game Vouchers will also not be redeemable with Nintendo Switch 2 games

HQ

The info Nintendo is offering today is certainly not the most favourable for its users, whether they are casual or loyal fans. After the announcement of the end of the Nintendo eShop Gold Points Program, we have now also learned that Nintendo Vouchers (a perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers) cannot be applied to purchase Nintendo Switch 2 digital games.

Nintendo of America's support page has updated the description of the Game Coupon Program, with the new sentence specifying that "Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 system."

So if you were planning to purchase these coupons, which cost £87/€99 on the eShop and offer 450 Gold Points (until 25 March, of course) you'd better think again, especially if you're going to try and buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

