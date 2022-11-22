Nintendo fixes the 'green' and we'll be able to play golf on Switch Sports next week

HQ

Now that Nintendo Switch Sports has put the problems with its online features behind it, you can set a date to whip out your 3-iron and hit the course for a few balls, because the update that introduces free golf to the game arrives on 28 November.

Nintendo of America confirms this on Twitter, in a message that previews two of the modes we'll be able to explore in the sport: Survival Mode or casual competition.

A new trailer has also been released to show us what the sport looks like in the game, and you can watch it below.