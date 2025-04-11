Nintendo finally answers the question of why it doesn't use analogue triggers on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

One of the most talked-about issues in the Nintendo Switch's full reveal in terms of its design decisions has been the absence of analogue triggers and buttons on the Joy-Con and also on the console's Pro Controller (although they are present on the Gamecube controller).

Switch 2's lead designers, Kouichi Kawamoto and Tetsuya Sasaki, producer and technical director respectively, addressed this and other questions about the console's design and ecosystem during the post-event press conference, which VentureBeat has transcribed in full. On the subject of analogue triggers, Kawamoto noted that there were many developers who insisted on them, but that the balance of positives and negatives ultimately decided them in favour of digital triggers.

"In terms of analog buttons on the shoulders, there are positives, but also negatives. You lose a little bit of instancy when they're analog. We considered it and decided that instant input would be the better option. That's why we decided to move forward with this decision."

So now you know. They may not be the preferred choice of a large base of gamers and developers, but the immediate input was their best option.