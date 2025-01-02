Nintendo fans crash patent page while awaiting Switch 2 news

HQ

Nintendo fans have been on edge, eagerly awaiting any news about the next-gen Switch console. After months of rumors and leaks, the focus has now shifted to a new patent filed by the company, involving an AI-based upscaling technology. The patent describes a "machine learned image conversion" method that promises to enhance the visual quality of games by converting low-resolution images into higher-quality ones. Though the filing itself doesn't mention the Switch 2, the excitement has been palpable, with so many fans rushing to view the patent that it reportedly crashed the US Patent and Trademark Office website.



You might be interested: Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 patent confirms DLSS support.



The document, filed in July 2023 but published only recently, has been making waves across the internet, especially after gaming consultant Laura Kate Dale highlighted it on Bluesky. The patent outlines how the AI upscaling system could take a 1080p image and enhance it to resemble 4K resolution, much like Nvidia's DLSS technology or Sony's PS5 Pro upscaling. Fans are excited by the possibilities, even though it's unclear how this technology would play out on Nintendo's upcoming console.

As much as fans are buzzing, it seems like they might not have to wait much longer for official details. Nintendo has confirmed that the new console will be revealed before the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. Could this be a sign that the wait for official Switch 2 news is nearly over?

What do you think this AI upscaling could mean for the future of Nintendo's consoles?

You might be interested:

