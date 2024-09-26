Nintendo fans are freaking out with Nintendo Museum merchandising and one item in particular

HQ

Nintendo Museum will open to the general public October 2, but some media had the chance to visit it recently. It features a big collection of memorabilia, interactive displays and fun for all the family: it covers 135 years of Nintendo history.

But the thing people are talking about the most is the gift shop, which is filled with things you cannot buy anywhere else.

There are t-shits, hats, mugs, notepads, keyrings or magnets of apparently every Nintendo console in history (including a full section dedicated to Virtual Boy). Twitter is filled with photos of the shop, which seems to be huge, but probably the most comprehensive collection of pics comes from Game Watch.

But perhaps the most shocking piece of merchandising are the giant-sized pillows based on Nintendo controllers. There are, as far as we know, pillows based on the Famicom and Nintendo 64 controllers, but the one most people talk about is the Wii remote.

This child-sized body pillows has been in the public conscience for less than 24 hours, but for many it wll remain in their minds for a very long time.

Sadly, the only place you can buy one is the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, which, as Miyamoto himself confirmed, is less seen as a business venture for Nintendo and more as an educational tool for employers and general public. That means it will likely never open abroad.

Looking at the pictures from Game Watch, it seems the Wiimote pillow costs around 11,000 yen, which translates to 56.84 GBP / 68.12 EUR. The problem is carrying a big enough suitcase for it and your clothes on your way home...