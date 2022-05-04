Cookies

Nintendo expects lower Switch sales due to semiconductor shortage

Nintendo still expects to ship 20 million units, however.

It's not just PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X that are being hurt by the shortage of semiconductors in the world, and the supply chains certainly aren't helped by Russia's war towards Ukraine either. Nintendo is also affected, and according to Nikkei, they have now lowered their forecast for the current fiscal year.

They expect 10% less consoles to be sold, but since Switch is incredibly popular, we're still talking big numbers as they are now expecting to sell 20 million units, compared to the originally projected over 22 million. Basically, don't expect any lowered prices and that the unit might be hard to get at certain times and in certain markets.

