Nintendo executives don't have enormous salaries

How much money does the head of one of the world's largest gaming companies really earn? In a recently released quarterly report, we can see that Nintendo's top dog, Shuntaro Furukawa, leads the salary league with about $2.51 million in compensation per year. Close behind is Shigeru Miyamoto, whose annual salary is equivalent to $2.02 million - certainly not unreasonable, especially when compared to other executives in the industry.

If you look at the company's 2,700 employees, they are also well compensated with an average annual salary of around $68,000, money that Nintendo hardly has any major problems paying out given its war chest of revenue throughout the Switch era.

What do you think about these salaries, do they seem reasonable?