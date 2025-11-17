Nintendo eShop's Black Friday sales begin today, will run until December

HQ

While many of you might be hoping that Santa Claus will leave a Nintendo Switch 2 under the Christmas tree, the fact that there are millions and millions of successor console units out in the wild, there are clearly also many of you that have already secured your own system. So, why not keep it stacked with exciting games to play?

To this end, Nintendo has now revealed the information on the eShop Black Friday sale for 2025, noting that from today (14:00 GMT/15:00 CET) you can head to the eShop to explore the countless deals and offers that are in place. You'll be able to do so all the way until the turn of December, so don't miss this opportunity to pick up some Switch and Switch 2 games at a fraction of the cost.

On this front, Nintendo has revealed some of the options that are seeing discounts, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, EA Sports FC 26, Hogwarts Legacy, and even Animal Crossing: New Horizons' paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, which will launch in January.

There's also a promotion available that will see users getting a bonus month of Switch Online added to their subscription if they spend more than £25 on discounted software, so even more reason to snag a deal, plus a second month if that total exceeds €40.

As usual, if you spot any gripping and unmissable deals, be sure to share in the comments below so that other Gamereactor readers can take advantage of it. Find the Black Friday sales page here.