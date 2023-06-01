Nintendo eShop has now effectively been shut down in Russia

HQ

Most major video companies has ended their Russian efforts in a protest against the war the country is waging against its neighbor Ukraine. One result of this is that the Nintendo eShop has pretty much been terminated in the country since yesterday.

While there was actions taken from Nintendo before this, the Japanese video game giant has now stopped eShop sales in Russia, which means Switch users can no longer buy games, and redeeming codes won't work either. Nintendo writes in a statement:

"As of May 31, 2023, and for the foreseeable future, Russian customers with an existing Nintendo Account will be able to redownload digital content that they have previously purchased. It will not be possible to make any new purchases or use download codes within [the] Nintendo eShop in Russia."

