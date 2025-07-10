Nintendo ends the Game Voucher programme

HQ

Nintendo is known for rarely reducing the price of their games, so anyone who wants their titles should be prepared to pay full price, except maybe minor sales in between. However, there is a way to get cheap it out even with newer titles.

There is a Game Voucher programme for all subscribers of Nintendo's online service Switch Online. The way it works is that you buy two vouchers for £84/€99, which you can then use to buy two games, including exclusive ones.

However, Nintendo has previously flagged that these will not work with exclusive Switch 2 games, and now comes more bad news, as the programme is being shut down completely. Nintendo says that the last chance to buy Game Vouchers is January 30, 2026. Nonetheless, they are valid for twelve months from the time of purchase, but no more new games will be added after that.

If you want to stock up your library with some cheap Nintendo games, it's still a good deal, so take advantage of Game Vouchers while they last.