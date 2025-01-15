Nintendo: Emulators aren't always illegal, it depends on how they're used

HQ

Nintendo has always been the strict parent when it comes to emulators, so it's a bit of a shock to hear what their lawyer just said. During the Tokyo eSports Festa 2025 (via Denfaminicogamer, translated by Automaton Media), Koji Nishiura dropped a bombshell, stating that emulators aren't automatically illegal. He explained that it's not the software itself that's the problem, but how it's used. For example, if an emulator copies the original game's software or bypasses security measures, then it crosses a legal line. Nintendo has already taken legal action against emulators like Yuzu and Ryujinx for doing just that.

So, what's the big deal with emulators? According to Nishiura, they can become a piracy gateway, allowing illegal game copies to be played. Nintendo's strict approach is not just about protecting its own games but supporting all developers who rely on the integrity of their software. This is why the company continues to target emulators that lead to piracy or disrupt fair play.

For years, Nintendo fans have faced a hard line on emulators, but now things seem a little more complicated. Could it be that there's room for a little gray area? What do you think—are emulators the misunderstood heroes of gaming preservation, or are they the villains of the story that need to be pursued with the full force of the law?