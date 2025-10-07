Nintendo drops an animated short and proceeds to explain nothing about it

HQ

It's quite common for Nintendo to do unorthodox things, but this latest move is perhaps one of the strangest of the bunch. Entirely out of the blue, without warning nor explanation, Nintendo has published an animated short on its YouTube channel.

The short is regarded as Close to You, and it follows a young infant experiencing the world. There's no dialogue or narrative information, the video comes with no description or additional notes, and aside from fans (and us) attempting to divulge any meaning from it, it's actually unclear if it's related to anything.

But Nintendo doesn't often do things without purpose so in what way is this short connected to its plans for the future? Are we looking at Baby Rosalina before the adult character is introduced in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? Are there invisible Pikmin in play and helping this baby explore the world? Is all of this just utter madness and is Nintendo just messing with us? Who knows.

Regardless, you can see the short below to see if you can figure out its meaning.