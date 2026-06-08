Nintendo Direct to officially take place on June 9

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Update: The show has since been confirmed to be 50 minutes in duration and offering updates on games coming to both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Are you already full to the brim with gaming news and announcements? Hopefully not, as now Nintendo has confirmed that there will be a Direct showcase happening as soon as tomorrow, making the slate of recent rumours accurate.

As confirmed on Nintendo Today!, it's mentioned that the show will happen on June 9 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, which is around an hour later than usual Nintendo Direct broadcasts.

We're not told much of what to expect from this Direct nor how long it will run for, but Nintendo is doing backend maintenance on its platforms ahead of the show taking place, suggesting there will be some rather major announcements and news shared, and perhaps even a shadowdrop or two.

Stay tuned for more information on the show and otherwise be sure to keep an eye on your local Gamereactor region tomorrow as we look to cover all of the news and reveals at the event.