Nintendo Direct - Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie announced for this Sunday

When most fans were expecting the announcement of a new Nintendo Direct presentation in early February (coinciding with the publication of its quarterly results), the Kyoto-based company surprised them once again with a curve ball. There will be a Nintendo Direct, yes, but dedicated to Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie, and as early as the day after tomorrow.

This Sunday, 25 January 2026, at 3PM CET/ 2PM GMT, they will offer "new details about the film" from Nintendo, Illumination and Universal, and warn: "no details about games will be shared".

This does not necessarily affect the rumoured Nintendo Direct dedicated to Switch and Switch 2, which could simply and perfectly well arrive a few days later.

The news comes just as Chris Pratt assures us that "there are a couple of characters" yet to be revealed that "will excite people" in Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie.