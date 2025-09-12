news
Super Mario Galaxy
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 set the stage for the new movie on Switch 2
EAD Tokyo's sidereal games celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros. on the hybrid, entering into a strange conflict with the previous Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch 1.
HQ
After missing out on the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, Super Mario Galaxy 2 will finally be seen in HD. And in 4K. That's just been confirmed by Nintendo in its Direct presentation, announcing that Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 onOctober 2, 2025.
The move also fits with the rumoured title of the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which will be called Super Mario Galaxy. The Movie, as revealed by Shigeru Miyamoto himself, followed by Chris Meledandri, in today's show opener.