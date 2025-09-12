Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 set the stage for the new movie on Switch 2

HQ

After missing out on the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, Super Mario Galaxy 2 will finally be seen in HD. And in 4K. That's just been confirmed by Nintendo in its Direct presentation, announcing that Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 onOctober 2, 2025.

The move also fits with the rumoured title of the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which will be called Super Mario Galaxy. The Movie, as revealed by Shigeru Miyamoto himself, followed by Chris Meledandri, in today's show opener.