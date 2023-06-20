Nintendo Direct scheduled for today

HQ

As previously rumoured, Nintendo has confirmed that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow (June 21) afternoon. Set to be broadcast at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, the show will last for approximately 40 minutes and will be focussed on Switch titles arriving this year, as well as giving us an extended look at Pikmin 4.

As for what will be shown, perhaps the rumoured upcoming 2D Mario title will be present, and perhaps Activision and Toys for Bob will shed some light on Crash Team Rumble coming to Switch as well.

When the show is held tomorrow, you will be able to catch the live broadcast right here.