Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase confirmed for tomorrow

Nintendo has a lot to say in 2026. Little by little, it has been announcing release dates for some of its games, such as Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (you can read our impressions here.). However, we still don't know what surprises third parties have in store for us on Nintendo's new console.

It's been quite some time since a "mini" Nintendo Direct or "Partner Showcase" stopped being a bad thing (although many fans prefer the traditional format). In the past, we've seen very interesting announcements such as The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Octopath Traveler 0. And even third-party games based on Nintendo franchises such as Hyrule Warriors, so no one is safe from the surprises and announcements that Nintendo has in store for us at this event.

