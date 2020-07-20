Nintendo Direct Mini planned for this afternoon

You're watching Advertisements

Via a recent tweet on its official Twitter account, Nintendo announced its first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

It's a new show focused entirely on games developed by Nintendo's development partners and today, some updates will be shared on some games arriving on Nintendo Switch, that have previously been announced. In other words, it seems there won't be any new announcements during the 10-minute Direct.

The show is scheduled for 3 pm BST today, so stay tuned on the official Nintendo channels.