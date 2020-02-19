Nintendo Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing announced

Since the Switch landed back in early 2017, we've never had to wait this long between two episodes of Nintendo Direct. This extended wait has made a whole bunch of Nintendo fans anxious, as they want to know what they have to look forward to during 2020. Now, however, a new Direct has been announced and will be broadcast tomorrow, even if we assume some people might be disappointed still.

The reason for any potential disappointment is that this latest Direct is solely dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons instead of other (hopefully) upcoming titles. The Animal Crossing Direct begins at 2 pm GMT / 3 pm CET tomorrow, Thursday, and we're promised a proper look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches exclusively for Switch on March 20.