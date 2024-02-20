Nintendo Direct confirmed for Wednesday

HQ

Nintendo has made a tradition out of giving us a Direct showcase every February, so it was very expected when rumours about 2024's first one started weeks ago. The only question was exactly when it would arrive. Now we know.

The Japanese consolemaker confirms that a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will start at 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET on the 21st of February. We're only told the 25-minute show will focus oin third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch this first half of 2024, but it might be worth remembering that the rumours claim the show was delayed because of Xbox' announcements last Thursday. Could this mean we'll see Hi-Fi Rush or Pentiment? Find out on Wednesday.

Which games do you hope to see and learn more about?