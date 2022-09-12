Nintendo Direct confirmed for tomorrow

HQ

Towards the end of August, several credible rumours claimed Nintendo was planning to have new Direct stream sometime in week 37 and that it would include the likes of It Takes Two, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on Switch. Now we at least know the timing is correct.

Nintendo has, after some uncertainty because of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, confirmed that a new Direct will air at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST tomorrow. Unless you live in the United Kingdom that is, as we're told the UK version will be published as a video-on-demand at 4 PM BST as a mark of respect.

The only thing we're told in terms of the content is that the show will be approximately 40 minutes long and mostly focus on games launching this winter.

What do you hope to see?