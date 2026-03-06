Nintendo Direct announced with final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases in a little less than a month, on April 1, and despite having watched several trailers already, Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination still has a final trailer to show us, which will be released in a special Nintendo Direct on Monday, March 9.

The presentation (which will be short, only a brief introduction and the trailer) will take place at 22:00 CET, 21:00 GMT on Monday.

As usual, Nintendo warns that there won't be any game announcements in the presentation, that takes place right before March 10, or Mario Day. On Tuesday, 'Mar10 Day', three games will be released for Nintendo Switch Online. Will there be other surprises? With Pokémon Winds and Waves releasing in 2027, this could be a nice year for the next 3D Mario adventure...

Alongside the announcement of the presentation, the main poster of the movie was showed today, with many characters including a surprise villain, Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2. Are you excited for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?