Nintendo Direct announced for Friday, September 12, on Nintendo Today

HQ

Nintendo has confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct will happen on Friday, September 12. Many were expecting the usual Twitter announcement at 3 PM CET, but instead they did it through the Nintendo Today App.

It will be a "general" Nintendo Direct, airing on Friday September 12, at 15:00 CET, 14:00 BST. No news about lenghth, but this should be the "big one", with dates for Switch 2 games like Metroid Prime 4 or Hyrule Warriors, new first and third party announcements, and most surely, Super Mario games (or movies) given the 40th anniversary is this weekend.

This is, we think, the first time Nintendo has ever done one of these presentations on a Friday, a weird date, but the theory is that they want to tie it as close as possible with September 13, which is the day Super Mario Bros. was launched in 1985.

What are you expecting to watch on the Nintendo Direct on Friday?