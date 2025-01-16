Nintendo Direct about Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed... in nearly three months

HQ

Nintendo finally announced what many of us were eagerly awaiting: Nintendo Switch 2 is real, and is coming this year! In a trailer, released as "an update from Nintendo", the company showed the console, and one of its first games: a new Mario Kart, still untitled.

You want to know more? You will have to wait for the Nintendo Direct about Nintendo Switch 2. It is taking place on April 2, 2025. Yes, April, right after the end of the fiscal year, a date that makes sense, but many fans lament, as it is too far away...

Shortly after the Direct, playtest in many different cities will take place: New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Madrid, Berlin, Tokyo... from April to early June.

So far, we have to stick with what we have: a trailer showing the console, Mario Kart, and the confirmation that Switch games (both physical and digital) will work on the new Switch 2.