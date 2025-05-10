English
Mario Kart World

Nintendo denies using AI during the development of Mario Kart World

Despite ongoing rumors, Nintendo has officially stated that no artificial intelligence tools were used in creating Mario Kart World. The company emphasizes that the game's design and mechanics are entirely the result of human creativity and traditional development methods.

Since Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World last month, it hasn't just been the company's price hikes making headlines. While the game's debut trailer was generally well-received, a new trailer shown during a Nintendo Treehouse livestream has raised some eyebrows.

Specifically, fans pointed out a number of background posters that appeared AI-generated and unfinished, sparking accusations that Nintendo might not be creating all of its content in-house. However, the company denied these claims in a statement to Eurogamer, saying:

"AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World."

The posters in question can be seen below:

