Nintendo denies using AI during the development of Mario Kart World

Since Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World last month, it hasn't just been the company's price hikes making headlines. While the game's debut trailer was generally well-received, a new trailer shown during a Nintendo Treehouse livestream has raised some eyebrows.

Specifically, fans pointed out a number of background posters that appeared AI-generated and unfinished, sparking accusations that Nintendo might not be creating all of its content in-house. However, the company denied these claims in a statement to Eurogamer, saying:

"AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World."

The posters in question can be seen below: