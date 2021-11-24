Nintendo delivers criticism of Activision Blizzard

HQ

Both Microsoft and Sony have delivered criticism towards Activision Blizzard after several severe reports about a toxic workplace, especially for female employees. Now Nintendo has done the same thing with the Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser sending a mail to his employees, explaining:

"Along with all of you, I've been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company. I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo's beliefs, values and policies."

Bowsers also says he has been "in contact with Activision, have taken action and are assessing others". While Call of Duty isn't on Switch, they are still working with Activision Blizzard on several other titles, but ultimately we don't know what this means in the end. What do you think of this Activision Blizzard deal, is it time for a change in management?

Thanks, Fanbyte.