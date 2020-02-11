Nintendo cuts ties with those responsible for Pokémon leak

Sharp-minded readers will remember late last year when Nintendo was a bit miffed when a journo who had been given early access to Pokémon Sword/Shield spoiled a bunch of details about the game ahead of launch.

Now, however, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have tracked down the culprit and they've wielded the banhammer very publically in response to the leak, severing ties with the writer and website responsible.

"In early November, Nintendo identified a number of photographs taken from game play that revealed multiple new and unannounced Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield," the companies wrote in a joint statement.

"These photographs had been posted online and Nintendo, together with The Pokemon Company, quickly identified the person responsible for these leaks, and took immediate action.

"These Pokemon were leaked by a reviewer for the Portuguese website FNintendo, who had received an early copy of the game for review purposes. Both he and FNintendo failed to handle confidential material, resulting in a clear breach of the confidentiality agreement between Nintendo and the media outlet. As a result, Nintendo will no longer work with FNintendo."

It was also pointed out that these leaks "hurt not just Nintendo, but the thousands of employees who work hard to bring games to market, and the millions of fans around the world who look forward to news and surprises," with both parties promising to "pursue all avenues to preserve surprises for players of future Pokemon titles."

Naturally, FNintendo has confirmed that it has also severed ties with the writer in question, although considering the punishment handed out by Nintendo, it looks like the damage has been done and the genie will not be going back in the bottle, at least not for a while.