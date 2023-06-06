Nintendo creates a time paradox by revealing Bowser's age

HQ

Nintendo often confirms things about its characters, such as their favourite meal, colour, and more. Rarely, though, will the company go into slightly problematic details like a character's age, but now we've had an official reveal for the ages of both Bowser and Bowser Jr.

According to Nintendo, Bowser is currently 34, while Bowser Jr. is 13. This doesn't appear to make sense, especially when we consider when Nintendo believes these characters had their birthdays. For example, Bowser was allegedly born on the 5th of February, 1989, while Bowser Jr.'s birthday is the 3rd of March 2010.

Bowser's first appearance in a Mario game predates this, though, as he was around in Super Mario Bros. which came out in 1985. Bowser Jr. as well was introduced in 2002's Super Mario Sunshine. This has led to a lot of confusion among fans, but Nintendo doesn't seem to mind it not making sense.

In fairness, as Bowser and his son are both villains, perhaps they've committed the crime of fraud in order to change their birth certificates, so no one will ever know how old they really are. Or, more likely, Nintendo simply wishes to keep the ages of Bowser and Bowser Jr. at a fixed point, so that we won't get increasingly disappointed in Bowser Jr. as he enters his 30s still wearing a bib.

Thanks, MarioBrothBlog.