Nintendo creates a new direct mobile news channel called Nintendo Today!

HQ

Today's Nintendo Direct was packed with big game announcements for all tastes, with a massive following on both YouTube and Twitch from official and affiliated channels. There's no doubt that Nintendo has been able to create a pretty exciting digital event culture, but soon we'll have a new way to get all the latest news from the Japanese company.

Well, actually, we already do, because Shigeru Miyamoto closed what is possibly the last Nintendo Direct for Switch 1 with the presentation and launch of Nintendo Today!, a news app that you can access for free if you have a Nintendo Account.

So you can now go to the App Store on Apple devices or the Play Store if you're looking in the Android Store and download the Nintendo Today!

It doesn't seem like a bad news channel, but you're always better off finding even more in-depth information here on Gamereactor, don't you think?