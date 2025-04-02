Nintendo confirms what the Switch 2's "C" button does

HQ

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 console was the peculiar "C" button on the right Joy-Con. It is a completely new button that has had Switch fans of all kinds in a frenzy attempting to solve what it refers to and could allow. Now we know for a fact.

The C enables access to the GameChat menu, with GameChat being a new party system that enables what seems to be up to four people to come together and talk, share their screen, and even video call with one another while playing the latest games.

GameChat manages this by utilising a microphone built into the Switch 2 console that is able to track the user's voice and even isolate it from noisy backgrounds. We're told that this even works in handheld and when docked, and that for the latter it has no problem with picking up voices across a room.

Nintendo shows that the GameChat menu is quite subtle and refined and has only a handful of options. You can mute your microphone, begin sharing your gameplay with friends (which doesn't have to be the same game to share!), customise how big your gameplay screen is compared to friends and family gameplay or icon boxes, and even activate video calling. How does the Switch 2 manage video, you ask? Nintendo will be launching what it is calling the Switch 2 Camera at the debut of the console, with this being an additional peripheral that can be connected to the device and that even isolates the user from their background like a green screen would.

The one catch with GameChat is that it does require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use, but for parents who are concerned about their youngsters being at risk online, there will be parental features baked in that are accessible through the Nintendo mobile app.