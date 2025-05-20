Nintendo confirms they are participating on Gamecom in August

HQ

Nintendo's presence at major gaming events has unfortunately been sparse in recent years, but with a brand new console ready, they seem to have changed their minds. Via their German Instagram account, Nintendo now confirms that they are ready to present and showcase new games at this year's Gamesom (translated by Bing):

"Mark the date in red: Nintendo is back at @gamescom in 2025. We look forward to welcoming you to Cologne from August 20 to 24!"

One can imagine that Nintendo is overjoyed that Grand Theft Auto VI for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X was delayed until May 2026, which means that they now pretty much have the fall to themselves (many publishers have chosen to move their game premieres to avoid launching at the same time as Rockstar's beast). Presenting what's to come during Gamescom in August sounds like a very wise choice and we look forward to seeing what they have in store.