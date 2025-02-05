Nintendo confirms the exact time of the Switch 2 Direct

HQ

When Nintendo confirmed that there would be a Direct happening on April 2 that focussed solely on the Switch 2, the Japanese video game maker never actually specified the time that this Direct would happen. We now know this information.

In a post on X, Nintendo of America confirms that the Direct will happen at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST on April 2. We don't have any further information, but at least you now know when you need to be sat in your chair and glued to your monitor to learn more about the next generation of Nintendo consoles.

Granted, it should be said that this isn't really a massive surprise as Nintendo has very frequently targeted this time for its Directs and showcases in the past. But still, for European fans, this is probably a very enticing time for the show to happen at.