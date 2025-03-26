Nintendo confirms Nintendo Switch 1-focussed Direct for March 27

HQ

There have been a whole slate of rumours doing the rounds this week that Nintendo had an additional Direct showcase lined up ahead of the massive and anticipated Switch 2 Direct on April 2. Rumours initially expected the show to happen today, but these switched until tomorrow, March 27, and it turns out they were spot on.

Nintendo has now affirmed that a Direct will happen on March 27 at precisely 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET. It will offer 30 minutes of reveals and announcements and will be specifically targeted to "upcoming games for Nintendo Switch." Essentially, don't expect even a whiff of Nintendo Switch 2 in this show.

This will likely focus on games that will fill the void up until the Switch 2's arrival sometime in the summer, meaning expect some more information about games coming to the current device in April and May, and perhaps in the immediate months around the Switch's debut, when there are still many folk making the leap between the two platforms.