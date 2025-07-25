Nintendo confirms Mario is forever stuck in the friendzone

HQ

Anyone still believing that Mario and Peach were secretly in a romantic relationship might want to stop reading. It turns out Nintendo has stepped in to confirm that no, the two aren't in love, and are just really great friends.

"Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can," reads a post on the Nintendo Today app, the place where Nintendo constantly seems to be dropping news bombs nowadays.

Caught by @KirPinkFury on Twitter/X, the post has since been seen by a lot of people, all of whom have their own theories about Peach and Mario's real relationship. As one fan points out, though, this would explain why she turned Mario down at the end of Super Mario Odyssey.