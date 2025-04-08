Nintendo confirms: Joy-Con 2 joysticks lack Hall Effect technology

HQ

Drifting sticks are something that has been a recurring problem among many modern controllers. Not least the Switch whose Joy-Cons were downright infamous for it. Nintendo was even taken to court over the problem... People were simply very upset, and for good reason. If you pay good money, you expect things to work.

The solution for many has been the Hall Effect technology used in some handheld controllers, primarily those from 8BitDo, which has become one of the most popular third-party manufacturers for this very reason. But the technology is hardly new, and both the Dreamcast and the Saturn 3D Control Pad used hall effect.

So the question is, has Nintendo learnt from the Switch's mistake? No, obviously not. Because now they have confirmed that the new Joy-Con 2 controllers will not use Hall Effect sticks. This despite earlier speculation. However, one of the more senior Nintendo executives was clear in explaining how the Joy-Con 2 has been redesigned from the ground up, but exactly why they didn't choose to include Hall Effect in their plans is anyone's guess.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Nate Bihldorff said the following:

"Well, the Joy-Con 2's controllers have been designed from the ground up. They're not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good

"In particular, the left and right control sticks are quieter and don't make noise, even when they're moved quickly to the edge. Also, they glide very smoothly, so we've taken to calling them 'smooth-gliding sticks'."

Nintendo fans should be prepared that the problems may well continue, even with Switch 2, which would be a scandal given the pricing.

What do you think about Nintendo not choosing to include Hall Effect sticks?