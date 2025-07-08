English
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Nintendo completes The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time soundtrack with 3D version on Nintendo Music

51 tracks very familiar to those who have heard the original soundtrack, but with a more polished and distinctive feel.

HQ

A new week, and a new title whose soundtrack joins Nintendo Music's streaming catalogue. With the exception of Nintendo Switch 2's launch week, every seven days or so we've had a new playlist to liven up the week with sonic memories.

This week's in particular is likely to be more enjoyable than others, as it's the soundtrack to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, the Nintendo 3DS version of the Nintendo 64 classic (and arguably its best version). There are 51 audio tracks, with a total running time of one hour and 14 minutes, and we recommend you close your eyes and let yourself be swept away by the music of what may be the most remembered and loved Zelda of the pre-Switch era.

Remember, to enjoy Nintendo Music you must have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription via a Nintendo account.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D full soundtrack track list


  1. Title Theme

  2. Deku Tree

  3. Fairy Flying

  4. House

  5. Kokiri Forest

  6. Shop

  7. Battle

  8. Inside the Deku Tree

  9. Boss Battle

  10. Hyrule Field Main Theme

  11. Kaepora Gaebora's Theme

  12. Market

  13. Hyrule Castle

  14. Zelda's Theme

  15. Lon Lon Ranch

  16. Kakariko Village

  17. Windmill Hut

  18. Goron City

  19. Lost Woods

  20. Middle Boss Battle

  21. Dinosaur Boss Battle

  22. Great Fairy's Fountain

  23. Zora's Domain

  24. Temple of Time

  25. Master Sword

  26. Ganondorf's Theme

  27. Chamber of the Sages

  28. Shiek's Theme

  29. Horse Race

  30. Kakariko Village Orchestral Ver.

  31. Ocarina Songs

  32. Potion Shop

  33. Minuet of Forest

  34. Forest Temple

  35. Prelude of Light

  36. Bolero of Fire

  37. Fire Temple

  38. Ice Cavern

  39. Serenade of Water

  40. Water Temple

  41. Nocturne of Shadow

  42. Shadow Temple

  43. Gerudo Valley

  44. Requiem of Spirit

  45. Spirit Temple

  46. Kotake & Kourne's Theme

  47. Gampmdprft Batt;e

  48. Last Battle

  49. Ocarina of Time

  50. End Credits

  51. End Credits 2

