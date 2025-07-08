Nintendo completes The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time soundtrack with 3D version on Nintendo Music

HQ

A new week, and a new title whose soundtrack joins Nintendo Music's streaming catalogue. With the exception of Nintendo Switch 2's launch week, every seven days or so we've had a new playlist to liven up the week with sonic memories.

This week's in particular is likely to be more enjoyable than others, as it's the soundtrack to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, the Nintendo 3DS version of the Nintendo 64 classic (and arguably its best version). There are 51 audio tracks, with a total running time of one hour and 14 minutes, and we recommend you close your eyes and let yourself be swept away by the music of what may be the most remembered and loved Zelda of the pre-Switch era.

Remember, to enjoy Nintendo Music you must have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription via a Nintendo account.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D full soundtrack track list