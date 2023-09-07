Nintendo changes the marketing of Amiibos

HQ

Since the launch of the Amiibo concept in 2014, the series of collectible figures have been a great success for Nintendo. The popular plastic figures are not only popular collectibles, but they also provide benefits and unlock unique items in compatible games.

But now the series' packaging has been redesigned with a new back cover that removes most visual and textual references to the fact that the figures can actually be used in games. Where you could previously see and read about compatible consoles, it now just says: "You can use Amiibo with compatible software."

The fact that it doesn't say that the figures can be used specifically for Switch could be an indication that the long-awaited sequel to the popular console is just around the corner. This way, the packaging of the figures is future-proofed when the new console launches.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.