Nintendo cancels Nintendo Switch 2 launch in much of South America

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 is just over a month away from its official launch, and all analysts and early market estimates point to it being the biggest home console launch in history. Millions of consoles have already been pre-ordered in much of the world, but there is also one major region that will not have an official launch: Latin America.

The Costa Rican media Teletica has reported that it has learned about a meeting between Nintendo executives and representatives of the main commercial distributors where it has been determined that Nintendo Switch 2 will not arrive (at least officially) to more than twenty countries in Central America and the Caribbean on June 5. The reason, according to Nintendo, lies in the absence of regional Nintendo eShop for these countries, which has been decisive for the company to consider that Central America and the Caribbean represent a market "too small" to justify an official launch.

In addition to this information, Argentina will also miss out (at least temporarily) on the global launch of the console, as well as Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay.

These are the countries that will not have official sales of Nintendo Switch 2, its games or peripherals.



Antigua and Barbuda



Argentina



Belize



Costa Rica



El Salvador



Guatemala



Honduras



Panama



Bahamas



Barbados



Dominica



Ecuador



Jamaica



Grenada



Guyana



Haiti



Montserrat



Nicaragua



Uruguay



Paraguay



Saint Lucia



Saint Kitts and Nevis



Saint Vincent and the Grenadines



Suriname



Trinidad and Tobago



In these territories, players wishing to get their hands on Nintendo's next generation will have to do so through secondary markets and import from nearby territories (such as Mexico, United States), paying an additional surcharge, as well as facing tariffs and profiteers.

What do you think about Nintendo's decision in Latin America?