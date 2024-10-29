Nintendo brings Christmas early by announcing Xenoblade Chronicles X on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Don't let our silence fool you, because we haven't lost sight for a minute of Shuntaro Furukawa 's words about Nintendo Switch 2 being announced in the current fiscal year, nor have we lost track of the company's social media for any hint of a presentation about the new hardware. However, in recent weeks Nintendo has opted to unveil some unusual products for this time of year, as we get the latest promised first-party games. Today's announcement, however, is sure to be a joy for all gamers, as the most requested port of Nintendo's previous console, Wii U, is coming to Nintendo Switch very soon: Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Let's go back in time some nine years, when Monolith Soft. released for the failed console their brilliant title, which we at this house consider to be the best JRPG for a home console to date. Xenoblade Chronicles X opened our minds to a new way of understanding Japanese RPGs, creating an immersive system based on learning to play organically within the game itself, consulting manuals and books and talking to NPCs. And that's just one of the many new features that made Xeno X a masterpiece in 2015.

Since then, the Xenoblade series has had two main instalments released exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as well as a major expansion, Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country, which was even released as a separate title. A Definitive Edition of the first Xenoblade Chronicles was also released for Nintendo's hybrid, so there was only one title left to come to Switch to complete the collection. Rumours of its arrival have been swirling since before the Nintendo Switch's launch, even from its creator Tetsuya Takahashi, but never materialised... until now.

The missing one: one of the few Wii U ports left on Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles X is one of the last remaining 'thorns' in the side of current-generation Nintendo gamers who missed out on its predecessor, as are the HD versions (or remakes?) of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, which dreaming of again as the finishing touch to Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2025, on March 20 to be exact, and you can watch the first trailer for the return of this gaming classic below.